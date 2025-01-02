US Army Veteran, ISIS Supporter : What We Know About New Orleans Attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

ISIS flag in van: What we know about New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar | Image: AP

New Orleans: New Orleans woke up to a nightmare on New Year ’s Eve as celebrations turned into chaos and tragedy. A man, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, drove a pickup truck into a crowd in the city’s iconic French Quarter near Bourbon Street. The horrifying incident claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left over 30 injured, including two police officers. Adding to the chilling details, investigators found an ISIS flag and potential explosive devices in the vehicle.

What Happened on That Fateful Night?

The attack took place just after 3 am on Wednesday, during New Year’s celebrations when the streets of New Orleans were bustling with revelers. Witnesses described the terrifying moment when the truck suddenly veered into the crowd. According to police, Jabbar bypassed a barricade, aiming straight at people who had gathered to welcome the New Year.

After causing the carnage, Jabbar attempted to flee but was stopped by police in a dramatic shootout. The exchange of gunfire ended with Jabbar being fatally shot. Two police officers were injured during the confrontation but are out of danger.

Who Was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

Jabbar, a US citizen and an Army veteran from Texas, had a history that has left investigators piecing together the reasons behind his act. He served in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010 and left the military in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant.

Jabbar’s ex-wife, Nakedra Charrlle, said he began acting strangely after converting to Islam. “He started cutting his hair, acting all crazy, and talking about things that didn’t make sense,” she said. She also mentioned that he had to be stopped from contacting his daughters, further hinting at his deteriorating mental state.

What Investigators Found

The FBI and local law enforcement are treating the attack as a case of terrorism. The discovery of an ISIS flag inside the truck has led authorities to explore possible ties between Jabbar and the Islamic State group.

In addition to the flag, investigators recovered weapons and multiple pipe bombs hidden in coolers inside the vehicle. These explosives were wired for remote detonation, with a remote control also found in the truck. Such findings have raised fears of a broader terrorist plot and have prompted urgent investigations to determine whether Jabbar was working alone or with accomplices.

Police and Officials Speak Out

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick didn’t mince words while describing Jabbar’s intentions. “He was hell-bent on creating as much carnage as possible. This wasn’t just a random act; it was deliberate and horrifying,” she said during a press conference.