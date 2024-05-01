Islamic State Angle Emerges in Bomb Threat Letter Issued to Delhi Schools

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has traced the email id through which bomb threats were issued to over 80 schools of Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, May 1, said reports.

The email id from which the bomb threat mails were sent is said to be ‘sawariim@mail.ru’, reported news agency ANI. 'Sawariim' is an arabic word which means clashing of swords. The word has been used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread propaganda. The Delhi Police is investigating whether the emaid id is part of a larger conspiracy or any organisation is behind the bomb threat emails received by Delhi Schools.

No Bombs Recovered: Delhi Police

Over 80 schools in the Delhi-NCR region including Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 also received a similar bomb threat via email.

All the schools which received bomb threats have been evacuated and the children were sent back home. Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell are investigating the matter. As the local police of the area received information about the emails, bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service were rushed to the school and a search operation was launched, however, no bomb was recovered as of yet.

“Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” said the Delhi Police.

Security Beefed Up Across Delhi

After the schools received emails and search operation was launched, security has been beefed up in the national capital. "We have stepped up security at every station. We have also alerted our staff to keep strict vigil on any suspicion activity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) K P S Malhotra said.

An advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network asking to remain more vigilant after the bomb threats. Additional police force, along with paramilitary, has been deployed in several parts of Delhi and barricades have been installed at city borders. “A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant,” said a security officer to PTI.

(With inputs from Agencies)