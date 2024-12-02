Advocate, Who Defended Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das, Attacked In Bangladesh, Claims ISKCON

Bangladesh: Advocate Ramen Roy, the lawyer who is defending Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, has been brutally attacked in Bangladesh and is in the ICU, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed on Monday. According to Das, Islamists attacked Roy's house and brutally attacked him who is now battling for life.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Radharam Das posted a photo of injured Advocate Ramen Roy, who is getting treatment in a hospital saying, “Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life.”

This comes as another attack on minorities especially Hindus under the Muhammad Yunus-led government.

As reports of Hindus and other minorities being targeted in Bangladesh are coming every single day, India has asked Muhammad Yunus-led regime to ensure security to the minorities.

ISKCON pray for security of Hindus in Bangladesh

ISKCON devotees on Monday held prayers at its Albert Road centre for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, an official said. The devotees also sang Narasingha Dev prayer for their cause, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson Radharamn Das said.

"Devotees held extra rounds of prayers and chanted 'Hare Krishna' for several hours for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

The ISKCON devotees have been holding prayers and kirtan at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata since last week to highlight the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, where they are suffering atrocities, Das said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina 's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Hindu population, once a substantial demographic in Bangladesh, has experienced a significant decline in recent decades, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population.

This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years.