Updated September 6th, 2021 at 15:14 IST
Isolated light to moderate rainfall in UP
Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the meteorological department office in Lucknow said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the meteorological department office in Lucknow said.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were witnessed at isolated places in the eastern part of the state, it said.
Rainfall was recorded in Sitapur, Etah, Shrawasti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar and Balrampur, it added.
Varanasi was the hottest place in the state where the maximum temperature touched 36.4 degrees Celsius.
The weather office said rainfall or thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the state on September 7, 8 and 9.
Advertisement
Published September 6th, 2021 at 15:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Can a different INDI take on BJP?The Debate6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.