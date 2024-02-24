Advertisement

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the meteorological department office in Lucknow said.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were witnessed at isolated places in the eastern part of the state, it said.

Rainfall was recorded in Sitapur, Etah, Shrawasti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar and Balrampur, it added.

Varanasi was the hottest place in the state where the maximum temperature touched 36.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said rainfall or thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the state on September 7, 8 and 9.