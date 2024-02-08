Advertisement

New Delhi: Following a low-intensity blast that took place near the Israel Embassy in the national capital recently, Delhi Police has made headway in the investigation related to the case. According to Delhi Police Special Cell sources, the accused had used a crude bomb with a "homemade" timer to carry out the blast. The NSG investigation report also revealed that it was a chemical explosive, which consisted of ball bearings, metal pellets and metal fragments.

“Parts of the IED, including ball bearings, metal pellets, etc., were sent for further investigation and analysis. The letter and its envelope were also sent for forensic investigation,” police officials added.

Advertisement

According to sources, FSL has told the police that no fingerprints were found on the letter. The police had also tried to collect fingerprints from the spot, but nothing could be found. A crude bomb is a less sophisticated IED, which is used to produce a flame density blast.

The list of the people who were seen near the embassy at the time of the blast was also revealed in the initial investigation of the blast spot. The special cell had also interrogated many autorickshaw drivers. Apart from this, the special cell had searched dozens of CCTV cameras of the Israel Embassy, Duty Path and Jamia area. Officials are looking for significant clues in the footage.

Advertisement

Delhi Police Registers FIR

Days after a low-intensity blast took place near the Israeli Embassy, Delhi Police registered an FIR against "unknown" persons. The FIR was registered under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code at Tughlak Road Police Station based on a complaint lodged by a police officer, an official said.

Advertisement

What Happened on December 26

The blast occurred on December 26 evening in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. The area has bushes, plants and trees and no CCTV camera. No one was injured in the blast. Police had found an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the blast site.