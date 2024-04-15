Israel-Iran Conflict: Jaishankar Speaks to Iranian FM, Discusses Release of Indians on Seized Ship

EAM S Jaishankar stressed the importance of ‘avoiding escalation’ during his conversation with Amir-Abdollahian. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In a bid to address the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in diplomatic efforts, speaking directly with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Sunday.

Jaishankar highlighted the urgent need for the release of 17 Indian crew members aboard an Israeli-affiliated container ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

In a social media post on Sunday, Jaishankar elaborated on his discussions with Amir-Abdollahian, emphasizing the necessity of avoiding further escalation and advocating for restraint. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining communication on the matter.

“Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar wrote.

His remarks came after Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday, firing more than 100 bomb-carrying drones.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar while speaking to Republic TV emphasized India's stance on international conflicts, citing the example of the Ukraine crisis where India's position has garnered recognition for its wisdom.

Addressing concerns over the Middle East turmoil, he stressed the importance of global cooperation in preventing further escalation, as the repercussions could impact all 200 countries worldwide.

“There are 200 countries in the world and many of them probably all of them in some form or the other will be affected, directly affected if the crisis, if the violence in middle east gets worse. India speaks for a majority of countries in the world. We today believe that the situation should calm down, lot of us should come together and find more ways rather then violence,” he said.