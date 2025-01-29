Published 06:49 IST, January 29th 2025
Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' Called Off After Near-Stampede at Maha Kumbh | LIVE
Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 3 min read
India News Today Updates on January 29, 2025: A stampede arose at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, leading serval injures, ISRO successfully completed its 100th launch with the GSLV-F15 mission. In other news today Akhilesh Yadav to join Kejriwal for Delhi roadshow ahead of 2025 elections. Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.
Live Blog
India News Today Updates on January 29, 2025: A stampede arose at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, leading serval injures, ISRO successfully completed its 100th launch with the GSLV-F15 mission. In other news today Akhilesh Yadav to join Kejriwal for Delhi roadshow ahead of 2025 elections. Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.
08:52 IST, January 29th 2025
Key Meet At CM Yogi's Residense
A meeting will be held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to discuss the stampede at Maha Kumbh
08:03 IST, January 29th 2025
Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees to Avoid Sangam, Bathe Nearby
UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose, follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He has also asked to not pay attention to any rumours.
08:01 IST, January 29th 2025
PM Modi Speaks to Yogi After Maha Kumbh Stampede-Like Situation
PM Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath second time in an hour. He is continuously monitoring the situation at Mahakumbh.
08:01 IST, January 29th 2025
Amit Shah Speaks to Yogi After Maha Kumbh Stampede-Like Situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela
07:41 IST, January 29th 2025
‘Crowd Had No Idea Where to Go..,’ Eyewitness Recounts
According to an eyewitness, the stampede took place around 2:30 am when a large number of devotees reached the Sangam banks.
“The problem was mainly due to the fact that the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. These people were carrying heavy luggage on their heads. There were a large number of iron dustbins that pilgrims could not see. A few people fell as they lost balance. Their luggage could be seen all over the area,” the eyewitness said.
07:27 IST, January 29th 2025
‘Devotees Should Bathe and Return,’ Seer Appeals After Stampede
Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of Akhada Parishad and patron of Juna Akhara, has requested people to take a dip in the Ganga wherever they are, and return to their homes.
After the stampede in Maha Kumbh, the Mahant said that bathing in the Ganga, whether inside or outside the boundary of Prayagraj, will give the same merit.
07:27 IST, January 29th 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: RPF Deployed for Crowd Control
Rapid Action Force personnel deployed for crowd control as lakhs of devotees throng Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
07:27 IST, January 29th 2025
Stampede Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
A stampede-like situation has been reported in Prayagraj at the Maha Kumbh as thousands of thousands pilgrims visit the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared and many people have been injured.
07:02 IST, January 29th 2025
ISRO Successfully Carries Out 100th Launch
The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 on 6:23 AM at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This is ISRO's 100th launch from the country's space port.
GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage.It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.
06:59 IST, January 29th 2025
Akhilesh Yadav to Join Kejriwal for Roadshow on Jan 30
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will join AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a roadshow in Rithala on January 30.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:52 IST, January 29th 2025