Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:36 IST
ISRO Chief Somnath Offers Prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple Ahead of INSAT-3DS Launch: Watch Video
- India
- 2 min read
INSAT-3DS launch: Ahead of the launch of new meterological satellite, INSAT-3DS scheduled for later today, the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somnath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpet of Andhra Pradesh.
“INSAT- 3DS launch is today at 5:35 pm. This satellite is meant for our weather-climate studies,” said S Somnath while talking to reporters at Sullurpet after offering prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple.
ISRO is gearing up to launch India’s latest weather satellite INSAT-3DS on Saturday, February 17. INSAT-3DS will enhance meteorological observations and help in better weather forecasting and disaster warning.
ISRO will launch the weather satellite INSAT-3DS aboard GSLV F14 at 5:30 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third generation meteorological satellite to be placed in geostationary orbit, and it is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).
The new weather satellite, INSAT-3DS, is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The latest launch will enhance the strength of the INSAT club.
Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:36 IST
