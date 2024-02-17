ISRO Chief Somnath Offers Prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple Ahead of INSAT-3DS Launch: Watch Video

Advertisement

INSAT-3DS launch: Ahead of the launch of new meterological satellite, INSAT-3DS scheduled for later today, the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somnath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpet of Andhra Pradesh.

“INSAT- 3DS launch is today at 5:35 pm. This satellite is meant for our weather-climate studies,” said S Somnath while talking to reporters at Sullurpet after offering prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple.

VIDEO | GSLV-F14 Launch: Here’s what Indian Space Research Organisation (@isro) chief S Somanath said ahead of the rocket launch today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.



ISRO is gearing up to launch India’s latest weather satellite INSAT-3DS on Saturday, February 17. INSAT-3DS will enhance meteorological observations and help in better weather forecasting and disaster warning.

ISRO will launch the weather satellite INSAT-3DS aboard GSLV F14 at 5:30 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third generation meteorological satellite to be placed in geostationary orbit, and it is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

The new weather satellite, INSAT-3DS, is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The latest launch will enhance the strength of the INSAT club.