ISRO's Gaganyaan To Be Launched in 2025: ISRO Chief S Somnath at Republic Summit
Speaking at the Republic Summit, Somnath asserted that the Gaganyaan mission is different and way tougher than regular launches.
Republic Summit 2024: Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath said that India will possibly launch the Gaganyaan Mission by in 2025. S Somanath made the announcement while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7.
ISRO's Gaganyaan mission aims to send four astronauts into space for a three-day mission in 2025 and bring them back safely to Earth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced the names of the four astronauts.
