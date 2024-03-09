×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

ISRO Goes EV in Space, to Debut Made-In-India Electric Propulsion System on Satellite in Late 2024

The Indian Space Agency will demonstrate its domestically developed electric propulsion system aboard the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS-01).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indigenous cryogenic upper stage of GSLV-D3
Indigenous cryogenic upper stage of GSLV-D3 | Image:ISRO representative
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation will soon demonstrate its homegrown electric propulsion system on a satellite later this year, as a report by an English daily. This system, featuring a 300 millinewton (mN) thruster, will be used aboard a Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS-01) expected to launch in the second half of 2024.

Prior reports had indicated that  ISRO had made substantial progress with electric propulsion systems for satellite manoeuvres. Initially designed for North-South station keeping, they're now developing high-thrust electric propulsion for raising orbits. The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has successfully created and tested various Stationary Plasma Thrusters (SPT), including ones with thrusts of 18 mN, 75 mN, and 300 mN, as ISRO stated in a previous statement. The upcoming TDS-01 mission plans to test the 300 mN EPS onboard. LPSC is establishing facilities for the development and testing of these thrusters, along with power processing units and Xenon feed systems. This specific move by ISRO will enable electric propulsion systems up to 1N thrust capacity.

ISRO's Own EV Goals 

ISRO, as of now, uses chemical propellants for tasks like raising satellites (Manoeuvring) into orbit and keeping them in place once there. However, with the upcoming mission, ISRO intends to employ electric propulsion for these operations instead of its conventional apparatus. The move, if successful in the future, might relatively reduce ISRO’s reliance on chemical fuels.

The propulsion system reportedly developed within India is important for the space agency’s future missions. Unlike previous instances where thrusters were imported, this system is fully indigenous. It promises a thrust of 300 mN and a specific impulse of about 2000 seconds, requiring a 5 kW electric power supply. As per prior reports, ISRO in 2017 used the system front EPS system for the first time; however, the entirety of the system was imported.

EPS to Extend Operational Life of Sats and Make Mission Cost-Efficient

Electric propulsion operates by generating plasma to produce the necessary thrust. The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), which leads ISRO's efforts in this technology, has conducted approximately 500 hours of tests on the system, with final tests currently underway. Compared to chemical propellants, electric propulsion has greater efficiency, resulting in lighter satellites with the same payload capacity. This efficiency means that for a 5,000-kg communication satellite with a useful payload of 900–1,000 kg, the total satellite mass can be reduced to about 3,500 kg. The demonstration of this electric propulsion system is part of ISRO's broader strategy to increase its space exploration capabilities. It not only reduces the weight of satellites but also extends their operational life. For instance, a four-tonne satellite equipped with electric propulsion can perform tasks equivalent to those of a six-tonne satellite using chemical propulsion while also having a greater lifespan.

The 300 mN thruster, a key component of the electric propulsion system, was presented at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre during the 'SemiconIndia 2024: Future Design' summit, reports added. The TDS-01 mission is scheduled to launch aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

