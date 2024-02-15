English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

ISRO's INSAT-3DS To be Launched on Feb 17. Here are 8 Takeaways on Satellite

In a push for India's meteorological services, ISRO will soon launch INSAT-3DS on February 17, which will better meteorological observations.

Digital Desk
ISRO, Satellite
ISRO's INSAT-3DS To be Launched on Feb 17. Here are 8 Takeaways on Satellite | Image:X/ISRO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a push for India's meteorological services, ISRO will soon launch INSAT-3DS, which will better meteorological observations and help in enhancing mechanism of forecasting and disaster warning. The pathbreaking services are going to be launched at Sriharikota spaceport at 5.30pm on Feb 17. 

The satellite will be launched on board a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV F14).

Advertisement

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third-generation meteorological satellite to be deployed in geostationary orbit, and it is fully financed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). 

Advertisement

Features & Objectives of INSAT-3DS: 8 Takeaways 

  • INSAT-3DS is aimed at majorly bettering competence of the INSAT system
  • The satellite uses ISRO's proven I-2km bus platform with a Lift-Off Mass of 2275 kg, as per media reports. 
  • A 6-channel imager, a 19-channel sounder, a Data Relay Transponder (DRT), and a Satellite Aided Search & Rescue transponder (SAS&R) are among its payloads. 
  • The INSAT-3DS data will be used by a number of MOES departments, such as the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), National Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other agencies, to enhance meteorological services and weather forecasts after they are deployed. 
  • Tracking Earth's surface and managing  oceanic observations. 
  • Facilitating vertical profiles of number meteorological dimensions of the atmosphere. 
  • Data gathering and circulating capabilities from Data Collection Platforms (DCPs). 
  • Search and rescue services aided by satellite.

Where to Watch Live Streaming? 

An invitation to watch the launch live from the Launch View Gallery (LVG), SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, was given by ISRO with individuals who might be interested. The event will also be broadcast live on ISRO's official YouTube channel. 
 

Advertisement

 



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Jadeja completes his century

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  5. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo