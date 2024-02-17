Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

ISRO INSAT-3DS to be Launched on February 17 From Sriharikota, Here Are 8 Features of the Satellite

In a push for India's meteorological services, ISRO will launch the INSAT-3DS on February 17, which will better meteorological observations.

New Delhi: In a push for India's meteorological services, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon launch the INSAT-3DS. The new satellite will better meteorological observations and help in enhancing the mechanism for forecasting and disaster warning. The pathbreaking services are going to be launched at Sriharikota spaceport at 5.30 pm on Saturday, February 17. 

The satellite will be launched on board a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV F14).

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third-generation meteorological satellite to be deployed in geostationary orbit, and it is fully financed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). 

Features & Objectives of INSAT-3DS: Here are 8 Takeaways 

  • INSAT-3DS is aimed at majorly bettering competence of the INSAT system.
  • The satellite uses ISRO's proven I-2 km bus platform with a Lift-Off Mass of 2275 kg. 
  • A 6-channel imager, a 19-channel sounder, a Data Relay Transponder (DRT), and a Satellite Aided Search & Rescue transponder (SAS&R) are among its payloads. 
  • The INSAT-3DS data will be used by a number of MOES departments, such as the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other agencies, to enhance meteorological services and weather forecasts.
  • Tracking Earth's surface and managing  oceanic observations. 
  • Facilitating vertical profiles of number meteorological dimensions of the atmosphere. 
  • Data gathering and circulating capabilities from Data Collection Platforms (DCPs). 
  • Search and rescue services aided by satellite.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of INSAT-3DS Launch

An invitation to watch the launch live on location from the Launch View Gallery (LVG), SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, was sent by ISRO for individuals who might be interested. The event will also be broadcast live on ISRO's official YouTube channel.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

