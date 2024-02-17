Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

LIVE: ISRO To Launch Weather Satellite INSAT-3DS Today: Why GSLV F14 Is Called Naughty Boy

In a push for India's meteorological services, ISRO will launch the INSAT-3DS for better meteorological observations.

Apoorva Shukla
ISRO will launch the weather satellite INSAT-3DS on Saturday (PTI)(PTI)
ISRO will launch the weather satellite INSAT-3DS | Image: X/ ISRO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
INSAT-3DS Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch India’s latest weather satellite INSAT-3DS on Saturday, February 17. INSAT-3DS will enhance meteorological observations and help in better weather forecasting and disaster warning. ISRO will launch the weather satellite  INSAT-3DS aboard GSLV F14 at 5:30 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third generation meteorological satellite to be placed in geostationary orbit, and it is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

ISRO’s Naughty Boy To Launch INSAT-3DS 

The weather satellite will be launched by the GSLV F14. In its 16th mission, the GSLV aims to deploy the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a geostationary orbit, the space agency said.

GSLV can be used to launch a variety of spacecraft capable of performing earth resource surveys, communications, navigation, and any other proprietary missions. But the GSLV F14 is called the ‘naughty boy’ of the Indian Space programme as it doesnot hold a very good track record. 

GSLV F14 holds a failure rate of 14 per cent. It has carried out 14 space missions till date, among which six have encountered some kind of problems. 

How Will  INSAT-3DS Benefit India? 

The new weather satellite, INSAT-3DS, is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The latest launch will enhance the strength of the INSAT club. 

Many departments of the MoES such as the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), and Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and other agencies and institutes will be using the INSAT-3DS satellite data to provide improved weather forecasts and meteorological services. 

ISRO Chief Somnath Offers Prayers in Andhra Pradesh 

Ahead of the launch of new meterological satellite, INSAT-3DS scheduled for later today, the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somnath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpet of Andhra Pradesh. 

“INSAT- 3DS launch is today at 5:35 pm. This satellite is meant for our weather-climate studies,” said S Somnath while talking to reporters at Sullurpet after offering prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple. 


(Keep Following For LIVE UPDATES) 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

