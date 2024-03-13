×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

ISRO's Reusable Launch Vehicle Pushpak Gears Up For Second Landing Test

The upcoming landing test of Pushpak is expected to take place by the end of this month.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ISRO to Conduct Second Pushpak Landing Test
ISRO to Conduct Second Pushpak Landing Test | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making strides towards conducting the second landing test of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), Pushpak. ISRO is dedicated to developing crucial technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle, aiming to facilitate cost-effective access to space. This endeavour aligns with ISRO's ambitious plans to establish a space station by 2035. Reports have claimed that the upcoming landing test of Pushpak is expected to take place by the end of this month. However, a final date is yet to be released by the space agency.

During his recent visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by ISRO chief S Somnath regarding the progress of the vehicle's development. The winged RLV prototype serves as a versatile test platform, facilitating the evaluation of hypersonic flight, autonomous landing, and powered cruise capabilities.  

Following approval from the National Review Committee in January 2012, ISRO's design for the RLV spacecraft received the green light. Subsequently, the initial prototype was constructed and named the RLV-TD (Technology Demonstrator).

Advertisement

In 2016, leveraging advanced supercomputer simulations and the expertise of the National Aerospace Laboratory and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the RLV embarked on its inaugural flight. This journey was made possible through the development of heat-resistant materials crucial for safeguarding the spacecraft during atmospheric re-entry.

The autonomous landing mission executed on April 2, 2023, stood as a vital moment for the Pushpak RLV, advancing its journey toward achieving orbital re-entry capabilities. This successful experiment showcased the vehicle's prowess in executing unmanned, precise landings at high speeds, replicating conditions akin to space re-entry.

Advertisement

The Pushpak RLV is meticulously crafted as an all-rocket, fully reusable single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) vehicle, drawing inspiration from several key components such as the X-33 advanced technology demonstrator, the X-34 testbed technology demonstrator, and the upgraded DC-XA flight demonstrator.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a minute ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

6 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

7 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

9 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

14 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

16 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

16 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

16 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

16 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

18 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

19 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

21 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

22 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

23 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

23 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

24 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo