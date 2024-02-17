Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:49 IST
ISRO Skips 'Unlucky 13' Again, Numbers ‘Naughty Boy’ GSLV F-14
ISRO's decision to skip '13' follows a tradition of avoiding the number, which is considered ‘unlucky’ by many.
Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again avoided using the number '13' in naming its latest Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket. Scheduled to launch on Saturday with the weather satellite INSAT-3DS, this GSLV rocket has been named 'GSLV-F14', skipping 'GSLV-F13'. This numbering pattern mirrors ISRO's previous practice with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
According to media reports, ISRO's decision to skip '13' follows a tradition of avoiding the number, which is considered ‘unlucky’ by many. Similarly, NASA, the American space agency, has refrained from using '13' in its mission designations since the Apollo-13 mission failure.
During a recent event for the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, ISRO officials adhered to traditional customs, including breaking coconuts for good luck. Such practices are not uncommon in space agencies, with Russian cosmonauts having their own rituals, like urinating on a bus wheel before launch.
ISRO's adherence to superstitions also extends to scheduling rocket launches. They avoid starting countdowns during; Rahu Kalam, an inauspicious period according to Hindu astrology. Additionally, prayers and rituals are performed at temples before rocket launches, seeking blessings for success.
Despite these traditions, interestingly, ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission broke from the convention by launching on a Tuesday, typically considered unlucky. However, the mission's success challenged superstitions for some officials.
