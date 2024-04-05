Updated April 5th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

IT Conducts Raid at DMK Leader R Avudaiappan’s Residence in Tirunelveli

The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of prominent DMK leader R Avudaiappan in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of prominent DMK leader R Avudaiappan | Image:ANI
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of prominent DMK leader R Avudaiappan in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. 

This a developing story, more details awaited…

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 00:26 IST