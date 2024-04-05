Updated April 5th, 2024 at 00:26 IST
IT Conducts Raid at DMK Leader R Avudaiappan’s Residence in Tirunelveli
The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of prominent DMK leader R Avudaiappan in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
This a developing story, more details awaited…
