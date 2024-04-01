×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:22 IST

IT Dept Decides No Coercive Steps to Recover Rs 3500 Crore Till LS Polls, Congress Calls It Gracious

Income Tax department has decided that it will take no coercive action against the Congress party over tax demand notices in the view of Lok Sabha Elections

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Congress leaders during CEC meeting | Image:ANI
New Delhi: In a relief to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax department has decided that it will take no coercive action against the Congress party over tax demand notices. The Income Tax Department said that the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

The Income Tax Department on Monday, April 1, told the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against the Congress over the tax demand notices of approximately Rs 3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the I-T department, that no precipitative action will be taken in the prevailing circumstances till the final adjudication of the matter. The bench posted the Congress' plea against the tax demand notices for July.

Solicitor General Mehta said, "I want to make a statement in this matter. The Congress is a political party and since elections are going on, we are not going to take any coercive action against the party." The department is not commenting on the merit of the matter and all rights and contentions should be left open, he said.

Congress Appreciates IT Dept's Gesture 

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Congress appreciated the gesture, terming it "gracious", and said all demand notices were issued in March and before for different years totalling approximately Rs 3,500 crore. The Congress on Sunday said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the party, it had said.

(With inputs from agencies) 

