Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

'It Happens Only in ...': Netizens After IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Runway Into Open-air Dining Space

The video shared by @baldwhiner user has gone viral and has garnered over 131k views.

Manisha Roy
passengers of Delhi-Goa flight
A huge crowd of passengers of Delhi-Goa flight were seen relaxing near the plane | Image:X/@baldwhiner
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: In an unusual sight, the airport runway turned into an open-air dining space for passengers on Sunday as the flight was delayed. A video has emerged on social media platform X, where flyers can be seen sitting next to an IndiGo aircraft and having their meals. The video shared by @baldwhiner user has gone viral, amassing over 131k views. 

A huge crowd of passengers of Delhi-Goa flight were seen relaxing near the plane which got delayed by 12 hours and was later diverted to Mumbai. Several netizens recated to the post. One passenger with @CaptVenk username commented," They must have charged the passengers for this amazing under the sky, out-of-the-plane dining experience." 

Whereas another replied," The worst is they don’t inform the passengers in advance for the delay , they inform them in the airport when they can’t even go back and take rest at their homes . SOP of @IndiGo6E  is loot !" 

A user @dhanapal13 commented," Happens only in India."

IndiGo issues statement, apologises

The IndiGo airline has issued a statement apologising for customers’ discomfort. The statement read," We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident."

Mumbai Airport issues statement

The Mumbai Airport has also taken cognisance of the viral video and said that the passengers were irate due to delay and diversion and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected. It said that they were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities.

"Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected. The airport operators in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the Terminal Building. Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken,” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said.

This comes after the video a passenger hitting a pilot of Delhi-Goa flight, went viral on Sunday. The flyer, identified as Sahil Katariya, reportedly hit the pilot over flight delay on Sunday. The incident happened on a day dense fog majorly impacted operations at the Delhi airport leading to many flights being diverted, cancelled or delayed. Katariya was then taken to a police station and later arrested.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

