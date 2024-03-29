×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

It Was Great to See India Host an Inclusive G20 Event: Bill Gates to PM Modi

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the G20 hosted by India, Bill Gates said, "G20 is way more inclusive and so it is fantastic to see India hosting it"

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image:ANI
New Delhi: During their candid interaction billionaire investor and philanthropist Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the 2023 G20 Summit, which concluded last year under India's presidency. 

Elaborating on the G20's core purposes and objectives, PM Modi said, “We had extensive discussions before the G20 Summit and as you might have seen, the Summit's proceedings took a lot of turns. I believe we have now aligned with G20's core purposes & objectives, bringing them to the mainstream. I hope your first-hand experience echoes this sentiment.”

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the grand G20 event hosted by India, Bill Gates said, "G20 is way more inclusive and so it is fantastic to see India hosting it - really raised things like digital innovations and how the south-south collaboration can be far more than just the dialogue with the north.”

“Our foundation is so excited about the past results that you have achieved here in India, that we would be a partner in trying to take that into many other countries,” he added.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

