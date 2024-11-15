sb.scorecardresearch
Published 03:33 IST, November 16th 2024

Italian Cyclist Detained Near India-Pakistan Border In Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken an Italian national into custody for roaming near the Indo-Pakistan border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Italian cyclist detained near India-Pakistan border
Italian cyclist detained near India-Pakistan border | Image: Republic
03:33 IST, November 16th 2024