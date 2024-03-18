×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

ITLF Office Allegedly Vandalised, Documents Destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) office in Manipur’s Churachandpur was allegedly attacked and ransacked by a group of miscreants on Sunday night.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
ITLF office vandalised in Manipur's Churachandpur
ITLF office allegedly vandalised in Manipur's Churachandpur | Image:X/ @virbhadrayumnam
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

ITLF Office Attacked in Manipur: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) office in Manipur’s Churachandpur was allegedly attacked and ransacked by a group of miscreants on Sunday night causing law and order concerns in the area. Sources claimed that the miscreants not only vandalised the office of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum on March 17, but also destroyed several documents and the computers kept in the office.

According to the reports, the assailants ransacked the ITLF office, causing damage to property and equipment and destroying important documents, computers, and furniture.

Advertisement

Police initiate probe

With the fresh set of violence and the ITLF office becoming the latest target ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the tension has escalated in the state, which has been grappling with the tension that escalated after the ethnic clash broke out between two different communities.

Advertisement

A senior police official said that the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum has filed a complaint with the police.

A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Advertisement

Further legal action is being taken by the police and efforts are being made to identify the accused involved in the incident. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

6 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

10 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

10 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

12 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

15 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

20 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

24 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

26 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

27 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

29 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

32 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

33 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

34 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

34 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

35 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

38 minutes ago
Reckitt

Reckitt slump slim down

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo