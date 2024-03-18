Advertisement

ITLF Office Attacked in Manipur: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) office in Manipur’s Churachandpur was allegedly attacked and ransacked by a group of miscreants on Sunday night causing law and order concerns in the area. Sources claimed that the miscreants not only vandalised the office of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum on March 17, but also destroyed several documents and the computers kept in the office.

According to the reports, the assailants ransacked the ITLF office, causing damage to property and equipment and destroying important documents, computers, and furniture.

Police initiate probe

With the fresh set of violence and the ITLF office becoming the latest target ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the tension has escalated in the state, which has been grappling with the tension that escalated after the ethnic clash broke out between two different communities.

A senior police official said that the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum has filed a complaint with the police.

A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Further legal action is being taken by the police and efforts are being made to identify the accused involved in the incident.

