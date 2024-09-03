sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Weather Updates: Red Alert in Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall Expected in THESE States

Published 12:50 IST, September 3rd 2024

Weather Updates: Red Alert in Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall Expected in THESE States

Heavy rainfall is anticipated across Gujarat on Tuesday, September 3, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the region

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning
Heavy rainfall is anticipated across Gujarat on Tuesday, September 3, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the region | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:50 IST, September 3rd 2024