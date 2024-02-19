Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated April 14th, 2022 at 22:43 IST

J&K BJP expresses concern over terror threats to Hindu community in Kashmir

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP Thursday expressed concern over "terror threats" to the Hindu community in Kashmir, and demanded the administration and security establishment ensure their safety and security.

The killing of a Rajput driver, Satesh Kumar Singh, by a terrorist has generated a sense of fear and uncertainty among the members of the tiny community in Kakran village in Kulgam district who have stayed on in Kashmir Valley despite decades of militancy but are now considering leaving for a safer place.

"The administration and security establishment must ensure safety and security of people in general and that of the minority communities in particular and we expect them to take visible steps to restore confidence in the community", J&K BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina told reporters here.

A threat letter was circulated at Veeraan village in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. A hitherto unknown group, named ‘Lashkar-e-Islami’, has threatened the residents of the village, where a group of Kashmiri Pandits lives.

Raina said it is the collective responsibility of all not to repeat the mistakes committed in the 1986-90 period which resulted in the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley.

"There is grave concern and disquiet over the renewed open terror threats to the minority Hindu community including those who stayed back (for past 32 years without migration from valley) and the employees recruited under the PM's special package belonging to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir," he said.

The former legislator said that threat letters are being issued and terror attacks are carried out selectively against Hindus.

The BJP leader said that displaced Kashmiri Hindu employees working in the Kashmir division have been relocated to risky areas despite repeated assurances from the administration.

"Irresponsible politicians of Kashmir-centric political parties are adding to the terrifying environment by raising unrelated, contentious and unsubstantiated issues aimed at the ‘othering’ of the minority Hindu community," he said.

He said that criminals, land-grabbers and unscrupulous elements within the administration are taking advantage of the situation to further alienate minority communities. PTI AB AB TIR TIR

Published April 14th, 2022 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

