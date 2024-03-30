×

Updated March 12th, 2023 at 13:17 IST

J&K: Police solve a blind case and arrest a man for killing a woman, chopping her into pieces 

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman, chopping her body into several pieces and burying the body parts at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu & Kashmir
IMAGE: (Shutterstock)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman, chopping her body into several pieces and burying the body parts at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday.

Police in Budgam have cracked a blind murder case by arresting an accused involved in the commission of the crime, a spokesperson of the force said.

He added that on March 8, the Soibugh police post received an application from Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a resident of the Soibugh area of the central Kashmir district, stating that his sister left for coaching classes on March 7, but did not return home.

A missing report was registered and a probe launched, the police spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation, police rounded up several suspects, including Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Mohandpora Budgam.

After sustained questioning, Ahmad confessed to his involvement in the commission of the crime, the police spokesperson said.

The accused told police that he had chopped the victim's body into several pieces and buried the body parts at different locations, he added.

Following Ahmad's disclosure, the body parts were recovered, the police spokesperson said, adding that the medico-legal formalities are underway and further investigation is on. 

Published March 12th, 2023 at 13:17 IST

