Jammu and Kashmir recorded 170 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the infected tally to 3,27,466 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 41 were from Jammu division and 129 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 70 cases followed by 27 cases in Budgam district. Srinagar has 698 active cases, which is the highest among the 20 districts in the UT.

There are 1,421 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,21,630, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,415 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.