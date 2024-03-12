Updated May 7th, 2022 at 20:48 IST
J-K: Abducted minor from Reasi rescued in Jammu; accused arrested
Jammu, May 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl abducted in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was rescued and her abductor arrested on Saturday, police said.
The father of the girl lodged a complaint at Talwara police post recently, fearing abduction of his minor daughter who had gone to the local market but did not come back, a police spokesman said.
He said Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta constituted a special team for the recovery of the minor after the registration of a case.
After hectic efforts, the presence of the girl was established in Jammu and she was subsequently rescued, the spokesman said, adding accused Vishal Kumar of Channi-Himmat area of Jammu has been arrested. PTI TAS AQS
