×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 18:19 IST

J-K admin approves 50 pc waiver of passenger tax

J-K admin approves 50 pc waiver of passenger tax

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jammu, May 2 (PTI) In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday approved exemption of 50 per cent passenger tax chargeable on various vehicles during the last fiscal, an official spokesman said.

This was approved at a meeting of the administrative council that met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Advertisement

The decision will address the demand of commercial transport operators who suffered losses due to the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown and restrictions, the spokesman said.

"For owners of commercial vehicles, who have already deposited the passenger tax for the aforesaid period in full, the excess amount paid thereof by them shall be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year that is for the time period of April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023," he said.

Advertisement

The spokesman said that further, the recovery of outstanding passenger tax from owners of commercial vehicles for 2018-19 to 2021-22 fiscals will be made in four equal installments on quarterly basis starting from April 1. PTI AB AB ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

21 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai lose 3 wickets for 76 runs

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Services edge Mizoram to reach Santosh Trophy final

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. 'Dil Jeetne Aaya Hun': PM Modi in Srinagar | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Standby For PM Modi's Address At Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Collegium System Should be Abolished: Harish Salve at Republic Summit 20

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo