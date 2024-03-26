×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 13th, 2023 at 07:34 IST

J-K HC questions admin's response to PIL on 'illegal occupation' of ministerial bungalows

The division bench directed the J-K administration to apprise the court as to the nature of the accommodation provided to former ministers and legislators.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JK HC
HC division bench directed the J-K administration to apprise the court as to the nature of the accommodation provided to former ministers and legislators. (Image: ANI/Representative) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday expressed displeasure at a report filed by the administration, saying it did not address the issue highlighted in a PIL regarding unauthorised occupation of ministerial bungalows by former ministers, legislators and bureaucrats in the Union Territory.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice N Kotishwar Singh and Justice Puneet Gupta directed the J and K administration to apprise the court as to the nature of the accommodation provided to these people as well as the reasons for doing so on the next date of hearing on July 19.

"We have perused the report submitted in sealed cover. The report, however, does not address the issue which was raised before this court, as to whether a person who is entitled to security cover would also be entitled to government accommodation as these are the two separate issues," the court said in its order.

A PIL was filed in the court in 2020 highlighting the alleged unauthorised occupation of ministerial bungalows by former ministers and MLAs at Jammu and Srinagar. The plea sought directions to the Estates Department to ensure the eviction of the illegal occupants.

Advocates Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Supriya Chouhan and Mohammed Zulkarnain Choudhary appearing for the petitioner drew the attention of the bench towards the decision of the court on December 26, 2022, whereby it was clearly held that the security assessment and entitlement to government accommodation are two different issues and cannot be intermingled.

Advocate Ahmed vehemently argued that as per the earlier decision of the court, the inference which can be drawn is that while because of certain threat perception security cover can be granted to a person, it is not necessary that the person has to be provided the government accommodation also, which was also the stand of the administration in the aforesaid case.

He further submitted that till date the unauthorised occupants have not vacated the ministerial bungalows, nor the Estates Department initiated eviction proceedings against them.

Ahmed alleged that the Estates Department has been selective in carrying out evictions of the politicians as 107 political persons were evicted from government accommodations at Jammu, while former ministers and legislators belonging to a particular political party having access to the corridors of power were not picked up for the eviction drive.

After considering the submissions, the court observed that, "We, therefore, would like to know from the administration as to the nature of the accommodation provided to these persons (former ministers and MLAs) and the reasons for doing so by the next date".

The court fixed July 19 as the next date of hearing. 

Advertisement

Published June 13th, 2023 at 07:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Car production downturn

Car production downturn

a minute ago
WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results

4 minutes ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha Withdraws Plea Against Her Arrest

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Which routes to avoid ahead of farmers' protest on Tuesday?

Traffic Advisory

13 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's 2nd Order

13 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports Acquisition

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

19 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

25 minutes ago
Andy Murray

Murray sustains injury

40 minutes ago
Cillian Murphy

Cillian's Next Movie

43 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

44 minutes ago
Chris Wood

Nottingham appeals

44 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Tuesday Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-408

an hour ago
Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

an hour ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

an hour ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

an hour ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News15 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo