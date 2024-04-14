Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:52 IST
J-K: IED Found In Rajouri, Destroyed In Controlled Explosion
An improvised explosive device fitted inside a mobile phone box was detected and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Rajouri/Jammu: An improvised explosive device fitted inside a mobile phone box was detected and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Weighing around 700 grams, the explosive was found in Draj village in the upper reaches of Budhal by police acting on leads gathered during an ongoing investigation in a terror-related case, they said.
On April 2, Director General of Police R R Swain announced the busting of a module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and said three out of its seven identified members were arrested.
Swain said the module was involved in receiving and distributing arms, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics dropped by drones from across the border.
A bomb disposal squad accompanying the police party destroyed the IED on the spot, the officials said.
