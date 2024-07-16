Published 12:39 IST, July 16th 2024
J-K LG Pays Tributes to Slain Soldiers in Doda Encounter, Vows to Thwart Designs of Terrorists
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J-K LG Pays Tributes to Slain Soldiers in Doda Encounter, Vows to Thwart Designs of Terrorists | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:39 IST, July 16th 2024