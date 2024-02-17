Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 18:56 IST

J-K logs nine new Covid cases

J-K logs nine new Covid cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,53,854, officials said.

All the new infections were reported from the Kashmir division with Srinagar district recording eight cases and Anantnag district one case, they said.

Advertisement

Eighteen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, the officials said.

There are 134 active cases in the UT, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,48,970, the officials said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said. PTI MIJ AQS

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2022 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

31 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

33 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

7 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

7 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

8 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP, Eknath Shinde-Led Sena are Democratic Parties, Cong is Not: Deora

    India News30 minutes ago

  2. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries33 minutes ago

  3. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories35 minutes ago

  5. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo