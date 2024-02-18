English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 20:36 IST

J-K records 126 new Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 3,26,159, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 3,26,159, officials said.

The union territory has not registered any fresh death due to the virus in the past 72 hours, they added.

Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 46 cases, followed by 20 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,264 active cases in the union territory. The total number of recovered patients was 3,20,485, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stood at 4,410 as no fresh death was reported in the past 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Monday evening. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 20:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo