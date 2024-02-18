Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 3,26,159, officials said.

The union territory has not registered any fresh death due to the virus in the past 72 hours, they added.

Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 46 cases, followed by 20 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,264 active cases in the union territory. The total number of recovered patients was 3,20,485, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stood at 4,410 as no fresh death was reported in the past 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.