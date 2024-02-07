Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 09:00 IST

J-K Travel Advisory: Avalanche Warning In THESE 8 Districts, Precaution Advised

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for eight districts of the Union Territory.

Ronit Singh
J-K Travel Advisory: Avalanche Warning In These 8 Districts
J-K Travel Advisory: Avalanche Warning In These 8 Districts | Image:PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

J-K Avalanche Warning: Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for eight districts of the Union Territory. 

Avalanches with medium danger levels are likely to occur above 2400 metres above sea level over Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours, Disaster Management Authority officials said.

Advertisement

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders, they said.

In a separate development, officials said that the National Highway 44 in Ramban district was blocked due to road damage, shooting stones, and mud slush.As per the officials, a part of the stretch is damaged at Sherbibi, and restoration work is underway.

Advertisement

SSP Traffic, National Highway said earlier in the day, "NH 44 is closed for traffic movement in view of road damaged at Sherbibi, shooting stones, mud slush at few other places."

"Commuters are requested to not travel till restoration is completed," he added. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement