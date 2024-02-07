Advertisement

J-K Avalanche Warning: Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for eight districts of the Union Territory.

Avalanches with medium danger levels are likely to occur above 2400 metres above sea level over Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours, Disaster Management Authority officials said.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders, they said.

In a separate development, officials said that the National Highway 44 in Ramban district was blocked due to road damage, shooting stones, and mud slush.As per the officials, a part of the stretch is damaged at Sherbibi, and restoration work is underway.

SSP Traffic, National Highway said earlier in the day, "NH 44 is closed for traffic movement in view of road damaged at Sherbibi, shooting stones, mud slush at few other places."

"Commuters are requested to not travel till restoration is completed," he added.