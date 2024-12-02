Published 15:12 IST, December 2nd 2024
J-K: Truck Driver Arrested With 211 Kilograms of Poppy
Police have arrested a truck driver from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur for allegedly smuggling over 200 kilograms of poppy.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jammu: Police have arrested a truck driver from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday for allegedly smuggling over 200 kilograms of poppy, officials said.
During a routine check, a police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Jakhani and conducted a search, they said.
The search led to the recovery of 211 kilograms of poppy contained in eight bags, they added.
The driver, identified as Mohammad Hanief, was arrested on the spot. The vehicle and contraband were seized.
A case has been registered at Udhampur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:12 IST, December 2nd 2024