×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

J’khand: Third Accused in Stage Performer’s Gang Rape Held

Another accused in the gang-rape of a stage performer in Jharkhand's Palamu district was arrested, taking the total number of apprehended persons in the case to three, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
arrested
J’khand: Third Accused in Stage Performer’s Gang Rape Held | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Medininagar: Another accused in the gang-rape of a stage performer in Jharkhand's Palamu district was arrested, taking the total number of apprehended persons in the case to three, police said on Thursday.

Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Singh said that the third accused, who was absconding since the gang-rape incident surfaced, was arrested and sent to jail during the day.

Advertisement

“All accused in the case have been arrested,” he said.

The 21-year-old stage performer from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped on March 2 by three co-artistes on a road in the Vishrampur Police Station area, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Advertisement

Two accused in the case were arrested on Monday.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Arpit Shrivastava met the victim on Thursday.

Advertisement

The authority with the help of the district administration shifted the woman to a centre, and a caretaker has also been deputed for her care.

The incident took place days after a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district.  

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

3 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Female Anti-Hero Movies To Watch This Women's Day

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  2. J’khand: Third Accused in Stage Performer’s Gang Rape Held

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. Biden to Announce Plan for Temporary Gaza Port to Facilitate Aid Efforts

    World35 minutes ago

  4. High Level Meet at Amit Shah's Residence Underway

    India News37 minutes ago

  5. Camila Cabello Addresses 'Impulsive' 2023 Patch-Up With Ex Shawn Mendes

    Entertainment38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo