Updated September 6th, 2021 at 20:46 IST

J-K’s records 93 fresh Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 93 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, raising its tally to 3,26,033, while no death was registered in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 93 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, raising its tally to 3,26,033, while no death was registered in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 20 were reported from the Jammu division and 73 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 41 cases, followed by 12 cases in Doda district.

There are 1,286 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. The total number of recovered patients is 3,20,337, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,410 as no fresh death was reported in the past 48 hours, the officials said.

The officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in J-K and no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening. 

Published September 6th, 2021 at 20:46 IST

