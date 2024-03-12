Advertisement

Delhi: In a big win for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's arrest on March 9, 2024, the NCB managed to seal Aventa Company premises in New Delhi’s Basai Darapur area. Reportedly, kingpin Jaffer Sadiq used the firm Aventa's office to hide the huge drug assignment. Under the garb of the Aventa company, the arrested accused managed to supply the drug consignments within India and to international markets including New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia, among others.

Reportedly, Jaffer Sadiq was involved in the drug business which was busted by the NCB in February this year. Going by the reports, when NCB managed to seize over 50 kg of Pseudoephedrine from the godown of firm named Aventa Company, Jaffer managed to absconding and was on the run since February 15. Furthermore, three other accomplices were also arrested in connection with the case. Pseudoephedrine is used in making methamphetamine and is the highest in-demand drug worldwide.

In order to dig in more information several other agencies have also been roped in to dig in more details. The Delhi Police has already been involved in this drug bust assignment and the NCB has also raised request with ED as well for further probe and those DMK functionaries involved in the case could be questioned.

Meanwhile, after mounting intense efforts, the NCB managed to track down Jaffer Sadiq and after receiving a tip-off, the NCB managed to seal the premises of Aventa, after which Republic the exclusive footage. It is believed that Jaffer spearheaded a network which sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to foreign countries in the guise of food grade cargo.

Furthermore, the drug syndicate operated by Jaffer Sadiq has managed to send at least 45 consignments - containing approximately 3,500 kg of Pseudoephedrine - over the past three years to various countries.

Upon questioning, Jaffer Sadiq had also revealed that he managed to earn a huge sum from the illicit drug-trafficking operations. He also invested the amount in the film and construction business, among others.

Meanwhile, probe is underway in order to dig in more information about the drugs case.