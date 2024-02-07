'Jaha Modi Waha HAM': In Big Blow to INDI, Jitan Ram Manjhi Refuses Rahul Gandhi's Offer

Advertisement

Patna: Amid the political crisis in Bihar, Hindustan Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has bluntly refused the offer of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join INDI bloc. Manjhi declared that he is solely with NDA.

After an MLAs meeting at Manjhi's Patna residence, he said, “Where PM Modi there is HAM.”

According to the sources, Manjhi's party demanded two ministerial posts from NDA.

Nitish Kumar likely to resign tomorrow after JDU meet

After an important meeting of the JD(U) legislative party, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to step down tomorrow, sources told India Today TV. The JD(U) members will get together for a meeting to discuss significant issues tomorrow morning at 10 am. The NDA legislative party will then convene at the Chief Minister's residence.

Nitish Kumar will go to the Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation after these discussions. He is also expected to present a letter of support from the legislators in the NDA. At four o'clock in the evening, the new leadership will be sworn in.

Rattled RJD held a meeting of its leaders to take stock of the situation

After the meeting, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha told reporters that "all leaders unanimously authorised the party supremo (Lalu Prasad) to take any decision regarding the developments that may take place today or tomorrow.

The RJD, founded and headed by Kumar's arch-rival Lalu Prasad, who had succeeded in securing cabinet berths for his two sons, and Deputy CM's post for the younger one, Tejashwi Yadav, appeared to be in a daze.

The party held the meeting at the residence of Lalu's wife Rabri Devi. All senior leaders of the party, including members of the state legislature, were present at the meeting.

The RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party in the Bihar assembly and part of the Mahagathbandhan, which also comprises the Congress and three Left parties. The 'Mahagathbandhan' falls eight members short of the majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's JD(U) pulling out.

There were also rumours that the RJD had thought of outwitting Kumar by weaning away from the NDA Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose Hindustani Awam Morcha has four MLAs.

"My father has not been offered the Chief Minister's post. Even if he was, we would not have accepted. The RJD wants to play the Dalit card. They should have set an example by making a Dalit a Deputy CM and having more Dalits in the cabinet. We are looking forward to joining the new NDA government," Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman told reporters.

Notably, Manjhi had in 2022 followed Kumar in quitting the NDA and joining the Mahagathbandhan. However, he developed cold feet last year when Kumar allegedly put pressure on him to merge his party with the JD(U). Manjhi made Suman resign his ministerial berth and returned to the NDA.

There were also reports that MLAs of the Congress, which is being squarely blamed by the JD(U) for the failure of the opposition bloc INDIA to take off, were jittery over the development and many of them were planning to jump ship.

However, Shakil Ahmed Khan, the legislature party leader of the Congress, told PTI "All such rumours are false. All 19 MLAs were present at a meeting we held in Purnea district to discuss preparations for the January 30 rally of Rahul Gandhi who will be reaching Bihar as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra". (With inputs from PTI)

