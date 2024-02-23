English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 01:23 IST

'Jahannum' in Delhi? Here's All You Need to Know

There is a place called ‘Jahannum’ in the country's capital city Delhi, located in Rohini.

Abhishek Tiwari
New Delhi
'Jahannum' in New Delhi | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: You must have often heard people using the word 'Jahannum (Hell)' to express their appalling times, horrible situation or some terrible place. But do you know that there is a place called ‘Jahannum’ in Delhi? Yes, you heard it right, there is ‘Jahannum’ in the country's capital city Delhi. Let us tell you where this ‘Jahannum’ is and how you can actually reach it?

‘Jahannum’ is located in Rohini district of the national capital, which is exactly situated in sector-29 of Rohini on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road near Bhai Balmukund Park. To go to ‘Jahannum’, one can take Delhi Metro to reach the place in Rohini.

Jahannum is in Rohini

The place is said to be a historical place in Rohini, which can be visited at any time throughout the year.

The nearest metro stations are Samaypur Badli Metro Station on Yellow line and Rithala Metro Station on Red line.

Notably, the place named ‘Jahannum’ is not only in Delhi, but there are a few other states as well, where places named as ‘Jahannum’ are situated. Among them, one such place is in West Bengal’s Kolkata, one is in Telangana’s Hyderabad, one is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Not only in India, there are places named as Jahannum in Iran, Afghanistan and Iran. 
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 01:23 IST

