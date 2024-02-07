Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST
Jai Shree Ram: From North to South, India Braces for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Cities across the country have been decorated with lights, and posters of Jai Shri Ram ahead of the inauguration.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Today is the big day! The most awaited moment, the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir is scheduled for Monday, January 22.
People in Ayodhya were seen dancing, singing, and sloganeering 'Jai Shri Ram. Videos were shared on social media platform X marking the celebrations.
Thousands of devotees gathered together lit diyas as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged citizens to not come to Ayodhya on Jan 22 but can come later to avoid any chaos.
Cities across the country have been decorated with lights, and posters of Jai Shri Ram ahead of the inauguration.
Temples in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Goa's Panaji, Dehradun, and Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch have been lit up and decorated ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha.’
During the celebrations, a Guinness world record was created after 33,258 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) were lit to write “Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai” in Chandrapur in Maharashtra in the run-up to the idol consecration of the Ram Temple.
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been scheduled for 12:30 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to land in Ayodhya around 10:15 am.
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST
