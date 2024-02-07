The Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been scheduled for 12:30 pm. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Today is the big day! The most awaited moment, the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir is scheduled for Monday, January 22.

People in Ayodhya were seen dancing, singing, and sloganeering 'Jai Shri Ram. Videos were shared on social media platform X marking the celebrations.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Artists perform folk dance, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today. pic.twitter.com/tBAzaesS71 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Saryu Ghat ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today. pic.twitter.com/cOalkzIfQM — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Thousands of devotees gathered together lit diyas as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged citizens to not come to Ayodhya on Jan 22 but can come later to avoid any chaos.

Cities across the country have been decorated with lights, and posters of Jai Shri Ram ahead of the inauguration.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Women in Varanasi applied Mehndi on their palms and wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' with henna yesterday. They also sang Ram Bhajans.



Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/NTouxpmxSZ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Temples in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Goa's Panaji, Dehradun, and Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch have been lit up and decorated ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha.’

#WATCH | Devotees sing Ram Bhajan at Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana.



Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony to take place today. pic.twitter.com/Zq7w3feIcY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 5,100 earthen lamps lit at Shri Ram Raja Mandir, in Orchha. (21.01) pic.twitter.com/pD8rsedY83 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

During the celebrations, a Guinness world record was created after 33,258 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) were lit to write “Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai” in Chandrapur in Maharashtra in the run-up to the idol consecration of the Ram Temple.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to land in Ayodhya around 10:15 am.