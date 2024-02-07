English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Jai Shree Ram: From North to South, India Braces for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Cities across the country have been decorated with lights, and posters of Jai Shri Ram ahead of the inauguration.

Tanisha Rajput
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been scheduled for 12:30 pm. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Today is the big day! The most awaited moment, the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir is scheduled for Monday, January 22.

People in Ayodhya were seen dancing, singing, and sloganeering 'Jai Shri Ram. Videos were shared on social media platform X marking the celebrations.

Advertisement

Thousands of devotees gathered together lit diyas as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged citizens to not come to Ayodhya on Jan 22 but can come later to avoid any chaos.

Cities across the country have been decorated with lights, and posters of Jai Shri Ram ahead of the inauguration.

Advertisement

Temples in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Goa's Panaji, Dehradun, and Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch have been lit up and decorated ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha.’

Advertisement

During the celebrations, a Guinness world record was created after 33,258 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) were lit to write “Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai” in Chandrapur in Maharashtra in the run-up to the idol consecration of the Ram Temple.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to land in Ayodhya around 10:15 am. 

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

31 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

32 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

33 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

42 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos15 minutes ago

  5. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement