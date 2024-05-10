Advertisement

New Delhi: The mission Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was rooting for, has finally yielded results. The AAP head office in New Delhi witnessed a celebration galore as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to walk out of Tihar Jail. The development came minutes after the Supreme Court, on Friday, granted an interim bail to the Chief Minister till June 1.

The interim bail to Kejriwal comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate filed an affidavit in the SC opposing the move to grant interim bail to Kejriwal saying that “any special concession” to him will “amount to anathema to the rule of law and equality… thereby creating two separate classes in the country viz. ordinary people, who are bound by the rule of law as well as the laws of the country, and politicians who can seek exemption from the laws”.

Celebration Galore

Jubilant workers raised slogans including “Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye” that echoed through the corridors of the AAP office as the apex court passed the bail order.

Kejriwal, after walking out of the prison on a bail for a period of 21 days, is all set to campaign for the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Bench on Kejriwal's Interim Bail

The bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta granted Kejriwal interim bail to enable him participate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A bench said Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

“In August 2022, ED registered ECIR...he was arrested in March...for the 1.5 years he was there... the arrest could have been afterwards or before, whatever it is. Twenty-one days here or there should not make any difference”, Justice Khanna said, pointing out ED's delay in arresting Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had been arrested in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, which had cast a shadow over his political activities.

The last phase of the general elections will be held on June 1.