Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction After Walking Out of Tihar | WATCH

Sanjay Singh said,"Jail ke taale tootenge, saare neta chootenge (No prison can lock them for long, all the leaders will walk out of jail)."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail
Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail | Image:ANI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers after coming out of Tihar Jail, Sanjay Singh asserted,"Jail ke taale tootenge, saare neta chootenge (No prison can lock them for long, all the leaders will walk out of jail)." For the unversed,  Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening amid sea of AAP supporters. Yesterday the Supreme Court had granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections. 

“Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai'...Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out...”, said Singh. 

'Will Keep The Fight On'

Speaking to reporters over Sanjay Singh's bail, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail & thousands of party workers welcomed him...He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until & unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling..."   

Sanjay Singh's Bail Conditions

  •  A Delhi court has directed Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the Excise ‘scam’ case.
  • Singh has also been asked to submit his passport.
  • He will have to inform the court about the itinerary before leaving NCR
  • The AAP leader will have to always keep his phone location on.

Big Relief To Sanjay Singh

In a big relief to Sanjay Singh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Supreme Court yesterday granted bail to Singh after six months in the money laundering case based on a concession given by the ED.  The AAP leader is set to be released under terms and conditions set by the trial court. He will be allowed to engage in political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case. With this, Sanjay Singh becomes the first AAP leader to secure regular bail in liquorgate. His subordinates including Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia, and former health minister Satyendar Jain remain in judicial custody concerning the same case. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.  

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 20:30 IST

