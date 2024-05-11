Advertisement

Chandigarh: Several Punjab politicians, including Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday filed their nomination papers for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

The nomination papers of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, were filed by his representative from Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said a total 82 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday. Since May 7, when the nomination process began, a total of 143 candidates have filed their papers.

Due to gazetted holidays on May 11 and 12, no nomination papers can be filed on these days.

Nomination filing will continue till May 14, while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15. Last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

Amritpal declares Rs 1,000 in total assets in poll affidavit

Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has declared assets worth Rs 1,000, according to his poll affidavit.

Chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, Singh, 31, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring by contesting from the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab as an Independent.

According to his poll affidavit, Singh has Rs 1,000 bank balance in the SBI branch, Rayya, Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Other than this, Singh does not have any moveable or immovable assets, according to his affidavit.

His wife Kirandip Kaur owns movable assets worth Rs 18.37 lakh. It comprises Rs 20,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to Rs 4,17,440, in account at Revolut Ltd, London, UK.

Singh has been shown as dependent on parents while his spouse is a British citizen. She earlier worked as a language interpreter at National Health Services in the UK, but is now a housewife, as per the affidavit.

Singh has declared that 12 criminal cases are pending against him though he has not been convicted in any case. He, along with nine of his associates, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023.

Singh's educational qualification is matric which he passed from a school in Pheruman in Amritsar in 2008.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The Khalistan sympathizer had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 last year, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23 Ajnala incident last year in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his aides.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. (With inputs from agencies)