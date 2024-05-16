Advertisement

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in jail in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, wrote a letter seeking justice for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in the alleged assault case. Maliwal had accused Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, of assault at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

The jailed conman has written a series of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena complaining against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past. In this latest letter to Delhi LG Saxena and Ministry of Home Affairs, dated May 15, the conman took a jibe at CM Kejriwal and said, "one of your true colours have been exposed" and "you have misused your interim bail by committing a crime directly/indirectly while on interim bail, and it deserves to be cancelled".

"I am sure Bibhav Kumar has assaulted Swati on your instruction, in your presence, which makes you clearly responsible u/s 120-B. Soon, when this is investigated everything will be in open, no matter how much pressure you now put on Swati and try covering up this whole issue," he wrote.

"Have some shame that you got a women assaulted, who used to idolize you, just because she must have raised her voice against one of your wrong actions, you stooped down to such level by getting her assaulted. Everyone, reading, this should know this is the real Arvind Kejriwal," the conman wrote in his letter.

"Bibhav Kumar is his corrupt, and most ruthless henchman, the same Bibhav Kumar has done many more hit jobs for Arvind Kejriwal, in 2022, multiple times threaten me also, as I started to expose Kejriwal and Satinder Jain syndicate," read the letter.

He added, “Swati Maliwal also is a daughter, of this country, you have no right to treat her this way by assaulting her, what you have done is unforgiving, and you will get it back very very soon. All your, command and arrogance will be shattered and brought down to dogs.”

Seeking justice for the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Chandrashekhar wrote, "I strongly appeal and request, Hon’ble L.T Governor Delhi, Hon’ble Ministry of Home Affairs to suo moto take cognizance, and take strict action against Arvind Kejriwal and his henchman Bibhav Kumar on most urgent basis for this cruel act, against women of this country, in accordance

to law."

On May 13 (Monday), Maliwal had claimed that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence. Maliwal has accused Bibhav of beating her at the CM's residence. Officials said that two PCR calls were made around 10 am, after which a team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence. While an immediate reaction from the Chief Minister's residence is awaited, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called it ‘fake news’.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail, and she promised to manage bail for her husband. Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police last year for their alleged role in the duping case.