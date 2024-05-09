Jailed 'Jalebi Baba' Who Raped, Filmed Over 120 Obscene Videos of Women, Minors Dies

Advertisement

Haryana: Self-styled godman Baba Billu Ram, known as 'Jalebi Baba' died of a heart attack on Tuesday night. Ram was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for raping three of his women disciples including a minor and filming the act and was lodged in Central Jail Hisar at Haryana.

Ram's lawyer Gajender Pandey said the former was diabetic and suffered a heart attack due to his illness. Cops said the self-styled godman was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday night after he complained of discomfort.

Who Was 'Jalebi Baba?'

Born as Baba Billu Ram, the self-styled godman earned the moniker of 'Jalebi Baba' as he used to sell jalebis on a handcart in Tohana at Haryana's Fatehabad district.

As per sources, Ram indulged in occult practices, after which he purchased a house and also built a temple with a cellar, where he committed the heinous crimes.

In July 2019, a victim told cops that Ram had forced her into having physical relations with him when she approached him for treatment of 'opri parai.' Cops during their investigation recovered sedative tablets and a Video Cassette Recorder (VCR) from Tohana.

A huge protest was carried out against the self-styled godman after his videos went viral. Cops registered a case against him and arrested him after filing a charge sheet in 2020. Close to 20 witnesses testified against him in court. Fatehabad Court, in January 2023, sentenced him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000.

Post his arrest, cops recovered around 120 purported sex videos involving him.

