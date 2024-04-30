Jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar Says Kejriwal, wife Sunita Delivered 'Oscar-Winning Performances'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail took a fresh dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. In an open letter to Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrasekhar said, “Mr Kejriwal, you are absolutely enjoying your stay in Tihar club, with all 'luxury,' it is just that you and your associates, along with your jail authorities are, playing this drama to gain sympathy from people.”

Sukesh, further in his letter, wrote, “It's very evident that Kejriwal ji, you and your Puppet Jail administration, is creating this perception Drama, of you suffering, to garner Sympathy Votes from people and to fool the law of the land, to get Medical Bail.”

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrasekhar also targeted AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, ‘who continue with all luxury and Strong Control of the Tihar Club.’

Threatening to expose Kejriwal further, Sukesh said, “Kejriwal ji, its not Just this one “excise Case” Many more of your corruption will be exposed, And I assure I won’t disappoint you, I will give all the evidence to the agencies as provided and further also turn approver against you and your associates.”

In the letter addressed to the Delhi CM, he further underlined saying, “Kejriwal ji, Also how can I forget to thank you And Satyender Jain ji, for Constantly Threatening and Pressurising me, Through your Jail. Administration Harder and Harder everyday, So Thank you But No matter What I will expose all of you, AAP Syndicate.”

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail who urged the former to actively campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking of Kejriwal's health concerns in the prison, Mann said the Delhi CM's health was fine, he was getting insulin and undergoing regular check-ups.

Mann said Kejriwal asked people not to worry about him and to exercise their franchise during the elections.