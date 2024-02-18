Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies at 77, PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Advertisement

New Delhi: Eminent Jain Muni Acharya Vidysagar Maharaj passed away at the age of 77, in the wee hours of Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Chattisgarh's Dongargarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the death of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

Advertisement

"My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more," Modi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi shared pictures of his meeting with Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj last year. PM Modi met the prominent seer at a popular pilgrimage spot Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district.

Advertisement

"I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings," Modi said on Sunday sharing some images of their interaction.

BJP Chief JP Nadda also shared his condolences on X. The BJP Chief expressed "shocked" at the demise of the Acharya Vidyasagar.

Advertisement

"I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri," Nadda wrote.