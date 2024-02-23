Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Jaipur: Accident Victim Transfused with Wrong Blood Type Dies

The Jaipur man was reportedly transfused with AB positive blood while his own blood group was O positive.

Digital Desk
A man died in a Jaipur hospital after being transfused with the wrong type of blood.
A man died in a Jaipur hospital after being transfused with the wrong type of blood. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
JAIPUR: A 23-year-old accident victim died in Jaipur's state-run Man Singh Hospital on Friday, around a fortnight after he was transfused with the wrong blood type. Sachin Sharma had been admitted to the trauma centre of the hospital on February 12 after suffering serious injuries during a road accident in Kotputli city. Following his death on Friday, the state government suspended a member of the hospital staff and placed three doctors on a pending posting order after they were found guilty in a probe conducted by a committee. 

According to an official statement, additional chief secretary Shubhra Singh has put three doctors, Dr SK Goyal, Dr Daulatram, and Dr Rishabh Chalana, on a pending posting order and suspended nursing staff Ashok Kumar Verma.

As per the committee report, the sample for blood transfusion was taken by nursing officer Ashok Kumar Verma. Resident Dr Rishabh Chalana reportedly did not write any notes on the patient's record and assistant professor Dr SK Goyal did not pay attention to the blood transfusion parameters before the surgery.

Dr Daulatram, who was on duty at Trauma Blood Bank on the night of February 15, also failed to inform his superiors about the wrong blood group, the report said.

"The patient died today while undergoing treatment. Cause of death is unclear as family members have refused to get the post mortem done. The body has been kept at the hospital's mortuary," SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said.

He said the patient's blood group was O positive but he was transfused with AB positive blood.

An official familiar with the matter said due to the wrong blood transfusion, both kidneys of the patient developed complications and he was put on dialysis. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:06 IST

