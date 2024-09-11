Published 16:07 IST, September 11th 2024
Jaipur International Airport Sets Up 5 Machines to Assist Passengers During Sudden Cardiac Arrests
Jaipur International Airport has installed five Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines to cater to flyers who might suffer sudden cardiac arrests.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaipur International Airport sets up 5 machines to assist passengers | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:07 IST, September 11th 2024