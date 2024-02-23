Jaipur: Miscreants Open Fire Inside Punjab National Bank in Jhotwara, Cashier Critical | WATCH

Advertisement

Jaipur: Unidentified assailants on Friday opened fire inside Punjab National Bank located in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur. Reports claimed that the manager and the cashier of the bank has been injured in the firing. Two miscreants were involved in the firing, and one of them has been nabbed at the scene while the other is still at large.

राजधानी जयपुर .!

जोशी मार्ग झोटवाड़ा इलाके में फायरिंग की सूचना,

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के अंदर फायरिंग की सूचना,

एक युवक हुआ फायरिंग में गंभीर घायल,

बैंक मैनेजर बताया जा रहा घायल होने वाला युवक,

दो बदमाशों ने की है पंजाब नेशनल बैंक पर फायरिंग,

एक को लोगों ने मौके पर पकड़ा एक हुआ… pic.twitter.com/dVDdPnLRCT — MANOJ SHARMA/ मनोज शर्मा (@manojpehul) February 23, 2024

At around 10 AM, masked miscreants entered the bank with weapons and threatened the employees, in an attempt to loot PNB. When the cashier of the bank, Narendra Singh Shekhawat, opposed them, they shot him.

Both the cashier and manager have been admitted to the hospital. Shekhawat's condition is said to be critical.

Advertisement

Firing Inside PNB: How Did The Incident Take Place?

Soon after the bank opened at 10 o'clock masked robbers entered the premises with pistols and started threatening the employees to loot. When the cashier resisted, the robbers shot him.

Advertisement

The sound of the gunshot created chaos both inside and outside the bank. People started gathering near the bank. Meanwhile, seeing the employee in a bloody condition, the robbers attempted to flee outside, but one of them was chased and caught by the people. The other robber managed to escape, and the police set up a level A blockade in the city for his arrest.